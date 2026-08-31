Tobi Amusan Wins Brescia 100m Hurdles Ahead Of Diamond League Final

Former world record holder Tobi Amusan continued her preparations for the 2026 Diamond League Final by winning the women’s 100m hurdles at the Grand Prix Brescia in Italy on Sunday.

The Nigerian clocked 12.56 seconds to finish first despite running into a strong 1.7m/s headwind. American Alaysha Johnson finished second in 12.62 seconds, while Jamaica’s Ackera Nugent completed the podium in 12.75 seconds.

Naija News reports that Amusan’s win came just days after she lost her 100m hurdles world record to American Olympic champion Masai Russell at the Zurich Diamond League.

Russell stormed to 12.09 seconds at the Letzigrund Stadium last Thursday, breaking Amusan’s previous world record of 12.12 seconds by three hundredths of a second. During the race in Zurich, Amusan finished second in a season’s best of 12.23 seconds.

The Nigerian had held the world record for four years after setting the 12.12-second mark in the semi-finals of the 2022 World Championships in Eugene, Oregon.

Amusan went on to win the final in 12.06 seconds, but the time was not recognised as a world record because of an excessive tailwind.

She will face Russell again at the Diamond League Final in Brussels, Belgium, scheduled for September 4-5.

Amusan is a three-time Diamond League champion, having won the title in 2021, 2022 and 2023.