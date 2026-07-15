Tobi Amusan Qualifies For 2026 Diamond League Final, Eyes Fourth Title

Nigeria’s Tobi Amusan has qualified for the 2026 Wanda Diamond League Final after another impressive campaign in the women’s 100m hurdles.

The world record holder secured her place in the season-ending championship with 28 points from five Diamond League meetings. The final will take place in Brussels, Belgium, on September 4 and 5.

Tobi Amusan sits second in the standings behind American Masai Russell, who leads with 32 points.

Both athletes are still expected to compete in the remaining meetings in London, Lausanne, Silesia and Zurich before the battle for the Diamond League crown.

Russell remains the fastest woman in the event this season after posting 12.14 seconds. In comparison, Amusan’s season’s best of 12.28 seconds has been equalled three times during the campaign.

The Brussels final is set to reignite one of the sport’s biggest rivalries as Amusan bids to reclaim the title she won in three straight seasons from 2021 to 2023. A victory would hand the Nigerian a fourth Diamond League trophy.

Tobi Amusan also heads into the final as the women’s 100m hurdles world record holder.

She set the stunning mark of 12.12 seconds during her memorable run to the world title in Eugene four years ago, a performance that remains the benchmark in the event.