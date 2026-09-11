Nigerian Newspapers Daily Front Pages Review | Friday, 11th September, 2026

Naija News looks at the top happenings making headlines on the front pages of Nigeria’s national newspapers today, Friday, 11th September, 2026.

Nigeria imported goods worth N11.01 trillion from China in the first half of 2026, accounting for nearly 40 per cent of the country’s total imports, amid growing concerns by the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control over Chinese-linked counterfeit networks. An analysis by The PUNCH of the latest Foreign Trade in Goods Statistics reports released by the National Bureau of Statistics showed that imports from China rose from N5.10tn in the first quarter to N5.92tn in the second quarter

The ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, yesterday, took the presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress, NDC, Mr. Peter Obi to task over his claim that he won the 2023 presidential poll and will only concede in 2027 if the exercise was credible.

Students are to enjoy free educational data access beginning from October 1, the Federal Government hinted yesterday. This is another initiative by the government to smoothen learning in tertiary institutions.

Nigeria’s airline operators used the 30th Annual Conference of the League of Airport and Aviation Correspondents (LAAC) to launch one of their most forceful public assault yet on the aviation industry’s tax and charges regime, with Air Peace Chairman, Dr. Allen Onyema and United Nigeria Airlines Chairman, Prof. Obiorah Okonkwo, jointly demanding the scrapping of the controversial 5% Ticket Sales Charge (TSC), which they say is bleeding carriers dry even as the sector notches record passenger traffic.

Thank you for reading, that is all for today, see you again tomorrow for a review of Nigerian newspapers.