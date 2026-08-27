Fuel Subsidy: Atiku Will Sign A Contract With Nigerians – Former ADC Chair, Nwosu

A chieftain of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Ralph Nwosu, has stated that the party’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, will provide Nigerians with details of his subsidy removal policy

According to him, Atiku will enter into a formal agreement with Nigerians on petrol prices.

Naija News reports that Nwosu stated this on Arise Television’s Daybreak on Thursday while discussing Atiku’s plan to restore fuel subsidy.

The former ADC chairman stated that Atiku would make a clear commitment to Nigerians before assuming office.

“Atiku will sign a contract. We will soon launch our campaign proper. We are just beginning the bonfire,” Nwosu said.

He added that the proposed agreement would contain specific commitments on the price of fuel and other aspects of Atiku’s economic programme.

“We will soon launch it, and Atiku will sign a contract with the Nigerian people. And in signing that contract, he will tell them specifically that by May 29th, this will be the cost of fuel and this is how it will go,” he said.

Nwosu said the ADC was already working on the policies Atiku would implement in the early months of his administration if elected.

He disclosed that the campaign team was preparing a programme for the first 100 days in office, saying the process was intended to ensure that the candidate’s promises were backed by clearly defined plans.

“Atiku’s campaign is already sitting down to work on his first 100th day in office, so that we don’t go ahead making reckless statements,” he said.