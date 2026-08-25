Atiku Clarifies Petrol Subsidy Position After Aide’s Controversial Comment

Former Vice President of Nigeria and Presidential Candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Atiku Abubakar, has clarified that his proposed petroleum intervention is not a return to Nigeria’s discredited import-subsidy regime, but a targeted and temporary mechanism to support domestic production, reduce costs and ease the burden on Nigerian families.

The clarification follows comments attributed to an aide suggesting that an Atiku administration would “restore fuel subsidy and remove it later.”

Naija News recalls that Atiku’s spokesperson, Paul Ibe, had said his principal would restore petrol subsidy if elected president in 2027 and phase it out later.

He stated this while speaking to AIT, adding that the temporary removal would give Nigerians and businesses room to recover, stimulate economic activity and improve productivity.

While maintaining that Atiku’s proposal to restore subsidy would not revive the old subsidy regime, he said it would instead tie government support to crude oil production and domestic refining.

However, in an update on Tuesday, Atiku’s Senior Special Assistant on Public Communication, Phrank Shaibu, described the comments by Ibe as “an unauthorised, imprecise and materially misleading characterisation of Atiku’s policy position.”

He stressed that policy belongs to the candidate and that spokespersons are responsible for communicating that policy accurately, not creating formulations that could confuse Nigerians or give opponents convenient talking points.

“For the avoidance of doubt, Atiku has never proposed restoring the old import-subsidy regime and subsequently removing it on a predetermined date. That is not his policy and should not be attributed to him.

“What Atiku proposes is a targeted, capped, transparently budgeted and independently audited intervention to support domestic refining and production, with measurable performance-based exit conditions built in from day one.

“The objective is not to subsidise inefficiency indefinitely. It is to reduce the cost of production, strengthen domestic refining, increase supply, deepen competition and create the conditions under which government support will no longer be necessary.

“There will be no arbitrary withdrawal based simply on a calendar date. The intervention will progressively decline as clearly defined conditions are met — including increased domestic refining, improved supply stability, stronger competition and the emergence of a market capable of delivering affordable petroleum products without continued government support.

“You do not remove scaffolding because the calendar says so. You remove it when the building can stand securely on its own,” Shaibu clarified.

He added that Nigerians should not be distracted by arguments over terminology when the central issue is the cost of living.

“The real question is simple: Why has everything become so expensive, and what will Atiku do to make life affordable again?

“Tinubu transferred the shock of his reforms to Nigerian families. Atiku will focus on reducing production and transportation costs, strengthening domestic refining, expanding supply and restoring purchasing power.

“The choice is not between the removal of subsidy and the restoration of subsidy. The choice is between an Expensive Nigeria and an Affordable Nigeria,” Shaibu concluded.