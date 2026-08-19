Tinubu Appoints New Head Of Civil Service

President Bola Tinubu has appointed Abel Olumuyiwa Enitan as the new Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, with the appointment taking effect on August 27, 2026.

The appointment was contained in a statement signed by Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, and dated August 19, 2026.

Naija News reports that Enitan will take over from the current Head of the Civil Service, Didi Esther Walson-Jack, who is due to leave office after reaching the mandatory retirement age of 60.

Enitan, who is from Osun State, is currently the Permanent Secretary in the Federal Ministry of Education and is the longest-serving Permanent Secretary in the Federal Civil Service.

He has spent seven years and seven months as a Permanent Secretary and has served in several key government institutions.

His previous postings include the Ministry of Police Affairs, the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and the Office of the Vice President.

With his years of service across different government offices, Enitan is expected to bring broad knowledge of the workings of the Federal Civil Service to his new position.

President Tinubu also commended Walson-Jack for her years of service and contributions to the development of the civil service.

The President acknowledged the reforms and new ideas introduced during her time in office and wished her well as she prepares to retire from public service.

Tinubu directed Enitan to continue with ongoing reforms within the civil service and improve the quality and speed of government operations.

He also tasked him with promoting professionalism, efficiency, accountability and merit in the public service.

Enitan was born on December 12, 1966.

He received his secondary education at Ajibode Grammar School in Ibadan and later attended the College of Arts and Science in Ile-Ife.

He proceeded to the University of Lagos, where he obtained a Bachelor of Science degree in Finance and Banking in 1988.

In 2015, Enitan furthered his education at Nasarawa State University, Lafia, where he earned a Master of Science degree in Public Policy Analysis.