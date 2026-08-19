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‘You’re Fooling Yourself’ – Fayose Gives Condition Atiku, Peter Obi, Kwankwaso Can Defeat Tinubu

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By Rachel Okporu Fadoju
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L-R: NDC presidential candidate, Peter Obi, NDC vice presidential candidate, Rabiu Kwankwaso and ADC presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar
L-R: NDC presidential candidate, Peter Obi, NDC vice presidential candidate, Rabiu Kwankwaso and ADC presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar

Key Takeaways

  • Former Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose, said ADC presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, and NDC candidate, Peter Obi, cannot defeat President Bola Tinubu in 2027 unless they unite.
  • Fayose, speaking on TVC’s Politics Tonight, said many people in Kano are angry that Rabiu Kwankwaso accepted to serve as Obi’s vice-presidential candidate.
  • Fayose said it is too late for any united front because INEC has accredited everybody, warning that those expecting Tinubu’s defeat are fooling themselves.

Former Governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose, has disclosed that the presidential candidates of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Atiku Abubakar, the Nigeria Democratic Congress, (NDC), Peter Obi, and his running mate, Rabiu Kwankwaso, cannot make any headway in 2027 unless a miracle brings them together.

Naija News reports that Fayose, while featuring on TVC’s Politics Tonight, said some parts of the North are angry that Kwankwaso agreed to be Peter Obi’s vice-presidential candidate in the 2027 election.

According to Fayose, those envisaging defeat for President Bola Tinubu in the forthcoming election are fooling themselves.

Fayose reaffirmed his stance that Atiku and Peter Obi would lose the 2027 presidential election, adding that it is too late for them to have a united front.

He said: “Let me tell you another bad thing about going to the NDC and Kwankwaso. In Kano, a lot of people are aggrieved that Kwankwaso is deputising Obi.

“In the presidential election, Obi has lost already; Atiku has lost already. Except there is a miracle of them coming together, there is no headway.

“Asiwaju won an election without INEC, without the police, without all the government’s strength. Is it now that you want to take the man out? You are fooling yourself.

“It’s too late for a united front because INEC has accredited everybody. Even if you say that you are not doing it again, you are on your own.

“Some idiots were stepping down one week before the Osun election. You are only fooling yourself; it’s late. You have put your feet in the water, so you are already wet.”

Author:

Rachel Okporu Fadoju
Rachel Okporu Fadoju

Rachel Okporu is an entertainment and lifestyle journalist with years of experience in the industry. She is a graduate of Linguistics and Communication Studies. Likes surfing the Internet and making new friends.
Contact: [email protected]

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