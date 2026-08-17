2027: ‘This Is Not Time To Sit On The Fence, Borrow A Leaf From Davido’ – Timi Frank Tells Nigerians

A former Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Timi Frank, has urged Nigerians to learn from Nigerian Afrobeat star, Davido, and prepare to oust President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 general election.

Naija News recalls that Davido played a significant role in the Osun election, in which his uncle, Governor Ademola Adeleke of the Accord Party, defeated the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Bola Oyebamiji, to emerge victorious.

Reacting to the development, Frank, in a statement issued on Monday, said Saturday’s poll in Osun was a demonstration of the power of the people and a possible pointer to the 2027 general election.

Frank said President Tinubu might envisage victory at the forthcoming election, but Nigerians will decide his fate through their votes.

According to Frank, the 2027 election is not a time to sit on the fence, urging Nigerians and celebrities to unite and remove Tinubu.

He said, “President Tinubu may think he already has his election results in mind, but ultimately, it is the Nigerian people who will decide his fate through the power of their votes.

“Let 2027 not be business as usual. They must vote, stay, and see their votes counted, just as they have done in Osun.

“I commend the people of Osun for this new political ingenuity, where money is taken, yet still voted for the candidate of their choice. After all, the money belongs to us as citizens, as it was taken from government coffers.

“Going into 2027, I call on Nigerian youths and celebrities alike to borrow a leaf from Davido, as this is not the time to sit on the fence. Nigeria belongs to all of us.”