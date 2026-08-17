I’ll Visit Tinubu, Teach Him My Dancing Steps – Adeleke

The Governor of Osun State, Ademola Adeleke, has insisted that dancing does not take anything away from his performance as an elected public official.

The Governor added that he would maintain his dancing lifestyle and continue to deliver good governance for the people of Osun State.

Naija News reports that Adeleke, who spoke on Sunday during a Channels Television interview shortly after he was declared the winner of the August 15 governorship election, said he would teach President Bola Tinubu some of his dance steps when he visits the President to celebrate his re-election victory.

Despite the criticisms that have followed his dancing from some quarters, particularly political opponents, Adeleke insisted that it does not interfere with his responsibilities as governor.

Meanwhile, the Imole Campaign Council of Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, has dismissed suggestions that the governor’s support for President Bola Tinubu’s 2027 re-election bid was based on a political agreement.

The council said Adeleke’s backing for the President was informed by Tinubu’s performance and economic reforms, rather than any secret arrangement between the two camps.

Spokesperson for the campaign council, Pelumi Olajengbesi, said this in a post on his 𝕏 handle on Sunday, reacting to comments by the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo.

Keyamo had congratulated Adeleke on his re-election and praised the Osun governor for publicly endorsing Tinubu ahead of the 2027 presidential election.