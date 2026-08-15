Police Arrest, Repatriate Foreign Fugitive Wanted For Murder

The Nigeria Police Force (NPF), through operatives of the INTERPOL National Central Bureau (NCB), has arrested and repatriated Mahadijiria Abdoulaye.

Naija News reports that Abdoulaye is a Chadian national wanted by authorities in N’Djamena in connection with the murder of Nazik Mahamat Saleh, who was tortured and killed on 3rd May, 2026.

This was disclosed in a statement on Saturday by the Force PRO, CSP Ani Iniedu.

An international warrant of arrest was issued by the Court of Appeal, N’Djamena, on 22nd June, 2026, for Abdoulaye and her accomplice, Fatime Senoussi Mouktar, in connection with the case.

Abdoulaye, who is also linked to narcotics trafficking activities in Chad, fled to Nigeria following the incident and was subsequently traced and arrested by operatives of INTERPOL NCB Abuja on 5th August, 2026, at Railway Quarters, Nasarawa Local Government Area, Kano State, following coordinated intelligence operations.

On 14th August, 2026, the suspect was successfully repatriated to N’Djamena, Chad, through Lomé, Togo, under established bilateral Police cooperation arrangements. The operation was conducted by INTERPOL NCB Abuja in close collaboration with INTERPOL NCB N’Djamena to facilitate her return to Chad to face the judicial process.

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Olatunji Disu, commended the operatives of INTERPOL NCB Abuja for their professionalism, diligence and effective coordination with their Chadian counterparts.

He noted that the successful arrest and repatriation reflects the Force’s commitment to ensuring that fugitives do not evade justice by crossing international borders.

The police stated its commitment to leveraging established international policing channels and partnerships to track fugitives, disrupt trans-border criminal networks and ensure that persons wanted for serious crimes do not find safe haven in Nigeria.

CSP Ani Inied, anipr

Force Public Relations Officer

Force Headquarters, Abuja

15th August, 2026