APC Chieftain, Oyintiloye Says Material Inducements Won’t Determine Osun Election

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Olatunbosun Oyintiloye, has asserted that competence and credibility would play a more decisive role in voters’ choices than money, bread, rice and other material inducements in Saturday’s governorship election in Osun State.

Naija News reports that Oyintiloye, while speaking with journalists in Osogbo, Osun State capital, on Friday, said while material inducements might temporarily influence some voters, they would not ultimately determine their choice at the polls.

According to him, the Osun people are “intellectually sophisticated, politically conscious and highly educated”, stressing that voters were increasingly looking beyond temporary material benefits and were more concerned about the dividends of democracy that would improve their lives, benefit their children and advance the development of the state.

Oyintiloye said the people want sound healthcare delivery, quality education at all levels, good road networks, employment opportunities, economic empowerment and inclusive governance.

He said although money and other material inducements might form part of the political dynamics surrounding elections, they would not, on their own, determine who emerges victorious on Saturday.

Oyintiloye urged the electorate to look beyond immediate material gains and consider the candidate with the vision, competence, credibility and capacity to deliver effective and inclusive governance for the people of Osun State.

He said, “These are issues that directly affect their future, and I believe they will weigh them carefully when making their choices at the polls.

“For me, the competence, credibility, capacity and track record of a candidate will matter far more than temporary inducements. Osun voters are looking towards the future, and I believe their ultimate choice will be influenced by who they consider capable of providing sustainable and meaningful dividends of democracy.”