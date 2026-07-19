Oyintiloye Debunks Claims Tinubu, Oyetola Abandoned Osun Candidate

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Osun State, Olatunbosun Oyintiloye, has dismissed reports alleging that President Bola Tinubu and the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola, have abandoned Bola Oyebamiji, the party’s candidate in the August 15, 2026, governorship election.

Naija News reports that the APC stalwart spoke on Sunday in Ibokun, Obokun Local Government Area.

Addressing journalists during a campaign tour of communities in Obokun/Oriade Federal Constituency, he described the report as false and the handiwork of desperate opposition elements seeking to create division within the APC.

According to him, “President Tinubu and Oyetola remain fully committed to the party’s success in Osun and are closely monitoring the campaign while providing the political leadership and strategic support required for victory.

“President Tinubu and our leader, Oyetola, have never relented in their support for Oyebamiji.

“Anyone suggesting otherwise is spreading falsehood to mislead the public. The APC remains united, focused, and determined to reclaim Osun.”

The former lawmaker said the party’s leadership at the national and state levels was working hard to deliver Osun for APC and urged party members not to be distracted by propaganda.

He added that prominent party leaders in the state, including Chief Bisi Akande, the National Secretary, Senator Ajibola Basiru, and the state chairman, Tajudeen Lawal, among others, were also committed and working around the clock to ensure the party’s victory.

He urged party faithful across the 30 local government areas and the Area Office to intensify grassroots mobilisation, engage voters and highlight the achievements of the Tinubu and Oyetola administrations alongside Oyebamiji’s development blueprint.

Oyintiloye also cautioned the opposition against violence, intimidation, and other forms of lawlessness that could undermine the electoral process.