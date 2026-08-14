Oparanozie Calls For Qualified Coach As Super Falcons Miss World Cup

Former Nigeria international Desire Oparanozie has called for a more qualified coach to take charge of the Super Falcons following their failure to qualify for the 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

Naija News reports that Super Falcons suffered a 2-1 defeat to South Africa in the play-in tie on Thursday, July 13, ending their hopes of reaching next year’s tournament in Brazil. The result also means Nigeria will miss the Women’s World Cup for the first time since making their debut at the inaugural edition in 1991.

Thembi Kgatlana and Refiloe Jane scored in the second half to put Banyana Banyana 2-0 ahead before Christy Ucheibe pulled one back from the penalty spot in stoppage time. Unfortunately, Nigeria could not complete the comeback. .

“It was a disappointing result for the Super Falcons,” Oparanozie said on Brila FM. “The South Africans put up a good game for 90 minutes, I wished the Super Falcons players started the game the way they ended it because it was evident that they only react to situations.

“Moving forward I think right now the team needs fresh young players and also the team needs a qualified guardian.”

Nigeria’s disappointing campaign followed a 3-2 defeat to WAFCON debutants Malawi in their opening group game. They responded with a 1-0 win over Zambia before thrashing Egypt 6-2 in their final group fixture.

However, the Falcons bowed out in the quarter-finals after losing 1-0 to Cameroon. It was the first time Nigeria had failed to reach the WAFCON semi-finals since the competition’s inaugural edition in 1998.

Morocco, Algeria, Malawi and Cameroon secured automatic World Cup qualification after reaching the WAFCON semi-finals. South Africa and Ghana will now enter the Intercontinental playoffs, where they will compete with teams from other confederations for places at the 2027 World Cup.