Infidel Is Not An Insult – Wike’s Aide Reacts To Cleric’s Controversial Remark

The media aide to the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, Lere Olayinka, has stated that the word “infidel” should not be regarded as an insult.

He argued that everyone is an “infidel” depending on the speaker’s religious identity.

Naija News reports that Olayinka stated this in a post across his social media pages on Monday.

He maintained that the word should not be taken as an insult but understood as a matter of religious perspective.

The post read in part, “You are an INFIDEL. I am an INFIDEL. We are all INFIDELS. An INFIDEL is someone who does not have the same religious beliefs as the person speaking.

“If a Muslim is the one speaking, Christians and Traditional religions worshippers are INFIDELs. If a Christian is the one speaking, Muslims and Traditional religions worshippers are INFIDELs. If a Traditional religions worshipper is the one speaking, Christians and Muslims are INFIDELs

“Therefore, if you are called an INFIDEL, it is not an insult. Simply respond by calling the person an INFIDEL too. DAZZOL.”

The post is coming after Olayinka, in an earlier reaction on the same platforms, criticised a cleric identified as Shafiy Adeba over remarks he described as extremist.

He had claimed the cleric said Muslims had a “right” to enslave non-Muslims and had declared war against those he termed infidels.

The post read in part, “This Cleric, by name Shafiy Adeba, said Muslims have ‘Right’ to enslave Non-Muslims. He declared war against those he called infidels ‘Rooted In Islam’. And he is preaching this nonsense in Yorubaland?

“A land of educated and civilised people with Christians, Muslims and Traditional religions worshippers living together under the same roof?

“Methinks people like this man should be behind bars because extremist preachers like him caused Boko Haram that Nigeria is still battling today.”