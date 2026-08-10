Jeff Bezos-led Consortium Advances Talks For Liverpool Stake

A consortium involving Amazon founder Jeff Bezos has stepped up talks to acquire around 30 per cent of Liverpool.

The group is led by British-Indian businessman Amit Bhatia and includes Facebook co-founder Eduardo Saverin. Liverpool owners Fenway Sports Group (FSG) confirmed that the consortium had “expressed interest in making a strategic minority investment in Liverpool Football Club”.

Bhatia is the son-in-law of Indian billionaire Lakshmi Mittal and spent 18 years as a director and co-owner of Queens Park Rangers before giving up his stake in the Championship club in July.

Bezos, 62, is the fourth-richest person in the world, according to Forbes, with an estimated fortune of $256 billion. The Amazon founder stepped down as the company’s chief executive in 2021 and became executive chairman, although he still owns an eight per cent stake.

FSG bought Liverpool for £300 million in 2010 and has since brought in outside investment, including the sale of a minority stake to global sports investment firm Dynasty Equity.

Jeff Bezos’ growing interest in sport

A potential investment in Liverpool would mark another step into sport for Bezos, who also owns The Washington Post and aerospace company Blue Origin.

The billionaire was previously linked with a takeover of NFL side Washington Commanders after Daniel Snyder put the franchise up for sale in 2023. He had also explored the possibility of buying the Seattle Seahawks.

Bezos eventually decided against making offers for either NFL team. However, his involvement in the consortium seeking a minority stake in Liverpool could now give him a significant foothold in professional sport.