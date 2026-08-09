Osun Poll: Fear Grips Residents As Political Kllings Hit 30

Fear has gripped parts of Osun State ahead of the August 15 governorship election, with some residents avoiding clothes, caps and other materials bearing political party colours or insignia following a series of politically linked killings.

According to Punch, the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) has documented at least 30 politically motivated killings in the state, heightening concerns about voter safety and the possibility of further violence before and during the poll.

Findings showed that some residents now consider publicly displaying political allegiance a security risk, particularly in areas that have witnessed clashes between rival groups.

The election is expected to be a three-way contest involving incumbent Governor Ademola Adeleke, All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate Bola Oyebamiji and African Democratic Party (ADP) candidate Najeem Salaam.

Amid the security concerns, the Inspector-General of Police, Tunji Disu, announced on Friday that at least four police personnel would be deployed to each polling unit across the state.

The deployment is expected to form part of a large-scale security operation designed to prevent violence and maintain order during the election.

Despite the growing presence of security personnel, residents in some communities remain anxious over the possibility of being mistaken for supporters of rival political parties.

The movement of security operatives and convoys belonging to political officeholders has also increased activity across the state.

Edo State Governor, Monday Okpebholo and his Kogi State counterpart, Usman Ododo, arrived in Osun on Wednesday and have since been moving around the state in convoys.

Chairman of the Osun State Civil Societies Coalition, Waheed Lawal, said the atmosphere remained tense due to political violence and what he described as declining public confidence in security agencies.

“There is tension and people are currently afraid because of the violence here and there, and because of what the security agencies are doing, especially the police. People have lost confidence in them,” Lawal said.

He argued that it had become increasingly difficult to separate cult-related killings from political violence because some suspected cultists had become involved in partisan activities.

“Some of the violence is cult-related, but you can hardly differentiate between political and cult killings now because these cultists have integrated themselves into politics,” he said.

Lawal alleged that some political actors were seeking to create fear and discourage voter turnout.

“The political actors are trying to create an atmosphere where people will be afraid to come out and vote, but people are now determined to vote,” he added.

‘Political Attacks Have Not Stopped’

The Executive Director of Socio-Economic and Civic Rights Advocacy, Emmanuel Olowu, also said tension remained in parts of the state despite recent changes in police leadership.

He said the replacement of the former Commissioner of Police, Ibrahim Gotan, had reduced some of the agitation but added that concerns persisted, particularly in the Ijesa axis.

Olowu said, “There is tension; people are afraid, and the political attacks have not stopped. People are being killed, and the police are perceived to be biased.

“We hope the police will be able to restore people’s confidence by acting professionally and maintaining neutrality.”

Executive Director of the World Institute for Peace, Lamina Kamiludeen, said his organisation recorded at least 14 deaths between January and August, although police records put politically motivated killings at 30.

He warned political actors against arming suspected cultists and thugs, saying the consequences could extend beyond election day.

He said, “Between January and August this year, no fewer than 14 people have been killed, and it is disheartening. We condemn the political killings.

“Politicians should refrain from sponsoring political thugs. They are the ones causing violence without considering the future implications of their actions. Political thuggery has become a menace in Osun.”

Kamiludeen alleged that political actors in rival camps had recruited suspected cultists for election-related activities.

He said, “Our observation is that no one has a monopoly of violence in the coming election.

“After the election, the weapons and other materials given to them to perpetrate violence cannot simply be withdrawn. Whoever wins the election should be prepared to tackle cult-related attacks.”

He, however, said tension had eased following the deployment of additional security personnel.

“Currently, there is not much panic compared to the past weeks. The tension is now about 25 per cent. It reduced after the IG came to Osun,” he said.

Accord Appeals For Calm

Osun State Accord Party Chairman, Pastor Victor Akande, acknowledged the tension but expressed confidence that improved security deployment would help restore calm before voting begins.

“There is certainly some tension in the state, but we are hopeful that the atmosphere will improve before the election with the deployment of adequate security personnel,” Akande said.

He urged residents to remain peaceful and law-abiding.

“As you know, the people of Osun State are Omoluabi and have consistently conducted themselves peacefully. We urge everyone to remain calm, law-abiding and committed to sustaining the state’s tradition of peaceful coexistence,” he added.

APC Dismisses Tension Claims

The APC Director of Media and Publicity, Kola Olabisi, however, said there was no anxiety within his party.

“There’s no tension in our party. Oyebamiji has been carrying his campaign train to all the nooks and crannies of the state, where his supporters and members of the party lean round him as ants do to sugar, to show you the level of his popularity,” Olabisi said.

He accused rival politicians of promoting violence because they feared defeat, while expressing confidence in the police.

“There is a heavy presence of police in the state who will monitor to ensure that they keep the peace during the election. As for us, all is well,” he said.

Several politically linked deaths have been recorded across the state in recent months.

In January, an APC supporter and former unit chairman of the National Union of Road Transport Workers, Kazeem Oyewole, was killed at Orita Elelede in Osogbo by assailants alleged to be linked to a rival political camp.

On May 8, Kolade Eluyera, son of the Accord Party Women Leader in Irewole Local Government Area, was killed in Ikire.

Two persons identified as Accord supporters were also killed in Akoda and Owode-Ede on June 9.

On June 21, 14-year-old Ezekiel Olapade was killed during an attack in Ilobu, headquarters of Irepodun Local Government Area. He was reportedly struck by a bullet allegedly intended for another person.

Accord member Ajayi Rogba was killed in Esa-Oke, Obokun LGA, on June 23, while APC member Taofeeq Mustapha was shot dead on June 27.

A 19-year-old, Timilehin Oni, was killed in Ijebu-Jesa on July 6, while another victim identified as Ibrahim was killed in the Atelewo area of Osogbo on July 26.

Two other persons, Lateef Adelodun, popularly known as Lexy, and Waheed Adigun, were killed during an attack in Egbatedo, Osogbo, on July 15.

Other fatalities linked to the political violence include Aderombi Abass, Ganiyu Gele, Wole Vulcaniser, Rafiu Quadri Abiodun and Elijah Baba Ewe.

A report by the non-governmental organisation Kimpact Development Initiative said 56 election-related violent incidents resulting in 14 fatalities had been recorded in Osun within the past 12 months.

Presenting the report at an election summit in Osogbo on July 13, KDI said the state capital accounted for 23 of the incidents and nine of the 14 fatalities.