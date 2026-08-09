Over 25 Osun APC Members Killed, Adeleke Playing Victim To Gain Sympathy – Oyebamiji

The All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate in Osun State, Bola Oyebamiji, has accused Governor Ademola Adeleke of portraying himself as a victim of political violence in an attempt to gain public sympathy ahead of Saturday’s governorship election.

Oyebamiji dismissed Adeleke’s repeated allegations that members of the APC and its supporters had attacked officials of his administration and members of the Accord Party.

Naija News reports that the APC candidate, who spoke with journalists, instead claimed that members of his party had suffered more attacks and killings since the 2022 governorship election.

“We are the victims. The governor is just playing the victim to curry sympathy. In his mind, he knows the truth,” Oyebamiji said.

The former Chief Executive Officer of the National Inland Waterways Authority alleged that more than 25 APC members were killed during the 2022 election.

He added that the party had documented several other cases of politically motivated attacks and killings since 2023.

Oyebamiji cited the killing of the former Chairman of Irewole Local Government Area, Remi Abass, at the council secretariat as one of the incidents allegedly suffered by APC members.

He also referred to recent reports of attacks on APC supporters in Ede, the hometown of Governor Adeleke.

The APC candidate accused the state government of failing to do enough to stop political violence and protect members of opposition parties.

According to him, the series of incidents contradicted the governor’s claims that his administration and supporters were the targets of political attacks.

Oyebamiji also referred to comments reportedly made by the Inspector-General of Police during a recent visit to the state.

He said the police chief had made allegations concerning individuals suspected of criminal activities allegedly being accommodated within the Government House.

Oyebamiji said the APC would continue to pursue cases of political violence through the courts rather than resort to violence.

He urged the people of Osun State not to allow what he described as attempts to manipulate public sympathy to influence their choice at the poll.

The APC candidate said the election should be decided based on the performance, character and programmes of the candidates rather than allegations and counter-allegations.