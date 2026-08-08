Sporting Lagos Strengthen Squad, Niger Tornadoes Target Strong NPFL Start

Sporting Lagos have strengthened their squad ahead of their first season back in the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL), with the signing of three new players.

The newly promoted side have added Chinedu Sunday, Usman Mohammed and Tamuno Kalio to their squad for the 2026-2027 campaign.

Kalio joins Sporting Lagos on a season-long loan from Shooting Stars, while Sunday arrives from Rivers United. Mohammed was signed from the Nigeria National League (NNL) side, Sokoto United.

Naija News reports that Sporting Lagos secured promotion to the NPFL last season and will begin their campaign away to Doma United in Gombe.

Meanwhile, Niger Tornadoes technical adviser Kabiru Dogo says his side are making steady progress as they prepare for the new NPFL season.

The Ikon Allah Boys will host Enyimba at the Bako Kotangora Stadium in Minna on Sunday, August 30, in their opening fixture.

Tornadoes are currently competing in a pre-season tournament in Katsina, which Dogo sees as an important final test before the league begins.

“At the moment, I would say we are about 60 per cent ready,” Dogo told the club’s media.

“Those matches gave us a good opportunity to assess the players, work on their fitness and improve the cohesion of the team.

“We are going to use the pre-season tournament as the final phase of our preparation to fine-tune our strengths and identify areas where we need to make adjustments.

“Our target is to reach about 80 to 90 per cent before returning to Minna, where we will use the remaining period to prepare for our first home game.”