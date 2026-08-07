You Are Lazy, Do You Expect Tinubu To Give You Yams – Lawmaker Slams Nigerians

The Deputy Chief Whip of the Senate, Senator Onyekachi Nwaebonyi, has described Nigerians who rely on markets as lazy.

Naija News reports that Nwaebonyi, who represents Ebonyi North Senatorial District, made the statement during an interview on The Mic On Podcast hosted by Seun Okinbaloye

He urged citizens to embrace farming to tackle rising food prices.

Defending the economic policies of President Bola Tinubu’s administration, the lawmaker argued that the government alone could not be held responsible for commodity prices in the market, insisting that citizens also had a role to play.

“Do you expect Tinubu to moderate the prices of garri in the market? Do you expect Tinubu to come and give you yam to feed your family?” he asked.

Nwaebonyi said Nigerians must increase food production instead of depending solely on markets.

“There are things we must do as citizens. And there are things we must hold government accountable to do, like providing the basic infrastructure,” he said.

He added, “If you and I can produce what we eat, do we need to go to the market to buy?”

The senator, who said he is also a farmer, used his personal experience to support his argument, saying he produces most of the food he consumes.

“For example, as I speak to you, yesterday they brought 22 tubers of yam from my farm in Ebonyi State because I am one of the best young farmers in Ebonyi State, not minding that I am a senator.

“As I talk to you, I produce my own. What I buy in the market is only vegetable,” he said.

Nwaebonyi then argued that those who fail to produce food despite having the capacity to do so are responsible for their dependence on markets.

“So if you and I can produce what we eat, it’s only the lazy ones that can go to the market,” he stated

The lawmaker said increased agricultural production would eventually force down food prices.

“Definitely, I tell you without mixing words that the prices of goods will come down,” he said.

Nwaebonyi argued that President Tinubu could not directly determine the price of food items sold by traders.

“Do you expect Tinubu to come and give you yam to feed your family?” he asked again.

He said the government’s role was to provide the right environment for citizens to thrive, listing infrastructure, power, education and healthcare as key areas.

“There are things we must hold government accountable to do like providing the basic infrastructure. Which road is number one, power is number two, education comes in, healthcare comes in,” he said.

The senator defended the Tinubu administration’s performance, particularly in infrastructure, saying the government had made significant progress in road construction.

He said, “Mr President has made a name in the area of infrastructure, in particular road network in Nigeria.”

Nwaebonyi also rejected claims that Nigerians had become poorer under the current administration, saying economic challenges were not unique to Nigeria.

“Even in America, we have poor people. Go to poor villages,” he said.