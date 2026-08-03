We Did Not Regret It — Senator Nwaebonyi Reveals Why Senate Rejected Tinubu’s Ministerial Nominee

Senator Onyekachi Nwaebonyi has explained why the Senate refused to confirm one of President Bola Tinubu’s ministerial nominees, saying the decision was taken with the interest of Nigerians in mind.

Naija News reports that the Ebonyi North lawmaker made the statement during an interview on Mic On Podcast while speaking about the Senate’s decision not to approve the nomination of former Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, for a ministerial role.

Nwaebonyi said members of the Senate carried out their constitutional responsibility during the screening process and were satisfied with the outcome of their decision.

He said the lawmakers were focused on their duty to the country rather than personal ties or political connections.

The senator, who avoided mentioning El-Rufai’s name directly, stated that the nominee was among those who were not cleared by the Senate, adding that lawmakers had no regrets because they believed they acted in the best interest of Nigerians.

He said: “The Senate acted within its constitutional powers and took the decision after carefully reviewing the nominee’s suitability. Our responsibility as lawmakers is to put Nigeria first and ensure that only qualified nominees receive approval. We did not allow personal relationships or political interests to influence the screening process.

“Every decision taken by the Senate was based on the information available to us at the time. The Senate will continue to carry out its duties independently and in the interest of Nigerians.

“The confirmation process is not a mere formality; it requires proper assessment of every nominee. We are elected to serve Nigerians, and every action we take must reflect the interest of the country.

“The Senate has no apology or regret for performing its constitutional duty. Our decisions are guided by national interest, not by personal or political pressure. The screening of nominees must be taken seriously because those approved will be entrusted with public responsibilities.”