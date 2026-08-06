Chelsea Place 11 Players On Transfer List After £300m Summer Spending

Chelsea have reportedly put 11 first-team players up for sale as the club presses ahead with a major squad rebuild during the summer transfer window.

The Blues are keen to trim their squad after investing more than £300 million on new arrivals ahead of the 2026/27 season.

Morgan Rogers, Maxence Lacroix, Marco Palestra, Geovany Quenda, Valentin Barco, Danny Welbeck and Emmanuel Emegha are among the players brought in as Xabi Alonso reshapes his squad.

According to The Athletic, the players available for transfer include Enzo Fernández, Pedro Neto, Malo Gusto, Benoît Badiashile, Axel Disasi, Trevoh Chalobah, Marc Guiu, David Datro Fofana, Liam Delap and Nicolas Jackson.

Chelsea have already moved closer to reducing the squad, with Chalobah reportedly agreeing a £31 million switch to Serie A newcomers Como. Pedro Neto has also been linked with a reunion with Enzo Maresca at Manchester City.

The West London club are expected to approve more departures before the transfer window shuts as they continue to balance the squad following another busy summer in the market.

Away from transfer business, Chelsea’s pre-season campaign has delivered mixed results.

The Blues made an exciting start by beating Western Sydney Wanderers 6-4 in a lively contest. Their attack impressed with six goals, but conceding four underlined the defensive work still required before the new season.

That victory was followed by a 2-1 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur in Sydney. Alonso rotated his players throughout the match as he continued assessing his options, but Chelsea were unable to avoid defeat.

Their tour became more difficult in Hong Kong, where Juventus edged them 1-0. Chelsea created chances but failed to convert them, slipping to a second successive loss.

After three pre-season matches, Chelsea have scored seven goals and conceded seven, a record that reflects their attacking threat but also exposes defensive concerns.

The Blues will hope to finish preparations on a stronger note when they face AC Milan on Saturday, Johor Darul Ta’zim on Sunday and Real Sociedad on August 15 before the Premier League campaign gets underway.