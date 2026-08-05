Mudryk Makes Chelsea Return In 1-0 Defeat After 20-Month Absence

Chelsea winger Mykhailo Mudryk made his long-awaited return to competitive football on Wednesday, coming off the bench in the Blues’ 1-0 pre-season defeat to Juventus in Hong Kong.

The Ukraine international was introduced in the 82nd minute at the Kai Tak Stadium to a warm reception from the crowd of 43,000. His comeback came just five days after his suspension for testing positive for the banned substance meldonium officially ended following a settlement with the Football Association and the World Anti-Doping Agency.

Mudryk quickly showed signs of sharpness during his brief outing. He nearly reached an overhit through pass from Estevao Willian, pressed Juventus defenders high up the pitch and later whipped in a dangerous left-footed cross from his preferred position on the left flank.

It marked the 25-year-old’s first competitive appearance in 615 days. His previous outing came in November 2024 when he scored in Chelsea’s UEFA Conference League victory over Heidenheim. Since joining the London club from Shakhtar Donetsk in January 2023, Mudryk has registered 10 goals in 73 appearances.

Chelsea manager Xabi Alonso admitted the moment carried special significance for both the player and the club after such a lengthy absence.

“It was emotional for everyone at the club to see him back, especially when I told him before the game that he could play for 10 to 15 minutes,” Alonso said.

“He was thrilled, for sure. After such a long period, it was a great feeling for him to be back on the pitch, and for everyone as well.”

Mudryk had already given supporters a glimpse of his progress after taking part in an open training session a day earlier before completing another session behind closed doors. Those performances convinced Alonso that the winger was ready to return despite earlier concerns over his fitness, having worked with a private coach while training at seventh-tier side Uxbridge FC’s Honeycroft Stadium.

The Chelsea fans in Hong Kong welcomed him enthusiastically throughout the evening. Many wore shirts bearing his name and number, while the stadium’s big screens displayed messages celebrating his return. He also attracted plenty of attention from autograph seekers after the match.

Despite Mudryk’s encouraging comeback, Chelsea slipped to a second successive pre-season defeat under Alonso. Edon Zhegrova’s superb curling effort in the 68th minute settled the game after the Blues failed to convert several promising opportunities.

Danny Welbeck, making his first appearance since joining from Brighton, Jamie Gittens and Marco Palestra all went close without finding the net.

Nicolas Jackson also featured for the first time in more than a year after returning from his loan spell at Bayern Munich. The striker played 37 minutes before making way for Mudryk in a planned substitution, giving Alonso a thumbs up as he left the pitch in a gesture appreciated by the Chelsea bench.