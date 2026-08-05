Vinicius Junior Rejects Real Madrid Contract Offer Amid Arsenal Interest

Vinicius Junior has reportedly turned down Real Madrid’s latest contract offer, handing Arsenal renewed hope of completing what would be the biggest signing in the club’s history.

The Brazilian’s future remains one of the biggest talking points in European football, as fresh talks took place earlier today, August 5, between the winger, his representatives and Real Madrid. The discussions centred on whether the 26-year-old would commit his long-term future to the Spanish giants.

However, talkSPORT reports via Complete Sports that the discussions collapsed as all parties failed to reach an agreement on the player’s wage demands.

Although Vinicius is understood to prefer staying at the Santiago Bernabeu, reports suggest the situation could change if the two parties fail to reach an agreement before the end of this summer.

Real Madrid are believed to be willing to sell the Brazil international this summer rather than risk losing him for nothing when his contract expires in 2027.

Arsenal are closely monitoring developments and are reportedly ready to break their wage structure to bring Vinicius to north London. The Premier League club are prepared to make him the highest-paid player in their history if a deal becomes possible.

The transfer fee remains another major obstacle. Reports in Spain claim Real Madrid are demanding €170 million for the winger this month, while Arsenal are said to value the player at no more than €150 million.

The figures are remarkable given Vinicius has entered the final year of his contract and could negotiate a free transfer with overseas clubs from January before leaving at the end of the season.

Former Real Madrid striker and sporting director Predrag Mijatovic has added fresh intrigue to the saga by claiming Vinicius has rejected the club’s latest renewal proposal.