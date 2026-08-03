Vinicius Returns To Real Madrid As Contract Talks Reach Defining Stage

Real Madrid forward Vinicius Junior returned to the club’s Valdebebas training complex on Monday as uncertainty over his future continues to dominate headlines ahead of the new season.

The Brazil international reported back after his post-2026 World Cup break and is expected to undergo routine medical tests before taking part in his first training session under new manager Jose Mourinho. His return comes at a pivotal moment, with negotiations over a new contract still unresolved.

According to reports from Spain, this week could prove decisive in determining whether the 26-year-old commits his future to the Spanish giants or leaves the Santiago Bernabeu. Talks between Vinicius and Real Madrid have reportedly dragged on for more than a year without an agreement, leaving the winger with just 12 months remaining on his current deal.

The contract impasse has fuelled growing interest from Premier League champions Arsenal, who are believed to be monitoring the situation closely and are prepared to make a move should the opportunity arise.

Vinicius was seen arriving at Real Madrid City on Monday morning alongside new signing Bernardo Silva, who recently joined the club on a free transfer following the expiry of his Manchester City contract. Brahim Diaz has also returned for pre-season as Mourinho begins preparations for the new campaign.

Real Madrid have already strengthened their squad this summer with the arrivals of Marc Cucurella, Denzel Dumfries, Silva, Ibrahima Konate and Carlos Espi. However, the club’s pursuit of RB Leipzig winger Yan Diomande, valued at more than £100 million, has reportedly stalled, while their interest in Manchester City midfielder Rodri remains active.

Meanwhile, Arsenal are closing in on the signing of Brazil midfielder Bruno Guimaraes from Newcastle United in a deal worth around £80 million. The midfielder is expected to undergo a medical before completing the transfer, having missed Newcastle’s return to pre-season training in Spain.