Onaiyekan: Your Comments And Attacks Will Hurt Tinubu – Vatsa Warns Bwala, Onanuga

An All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain in Niger State, Jonathan Vatsa, has accused presidential spokespersons, Daniel Bwala and Bayo Onanuga, of escalating tensions with the Christian community.

He asserted that the unwarranted attacks on the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of Nigeria (CBCN) and Cardinal John Onaiyekan following the bishops’ comments on poverty, hardship and insecurity in the country were politically damaging.

Vatsa warned that the continuous attack could undermine President Bola Tinubu’s chances of securing a second term in 2027.

Naija News reports that the former Niger State Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism gave the warning in a statement issued in Minna on Wednesday.

He insisted that the remarks by the presidential aides were capable of deepening the perception that Tinubu’s administration was insensitive to the concerns of Christians, especially after the controversy that trailed the Muslim-Muslim presidential ticket.

According to him, the Catholic bishops merely discharged their moral and spiritual responsibility by drawing the government’s attention to the worsening living conditions of Nigerians, insisting that their intervention was neither political nor motivated by personal interests.

“Their comments and attacks on these highly respected Christian leaders will surely hurt the President in his re-election bid,” Vatsa said.

He added that the bishops did not visit the Presidential Villa to seek contracts, appointments or political patronage but to speak on behalf of millions of Nigerians who could no longer afford three square meals, families devastated by insecurity and kidnapping, and citizens whose livelihoods had been eroded by the harsh economic situation.

Vatsa maintained that rather than discredit the bishops, the government should address the substance of their concerns, arguing that hunger, poverty and insecurity remained everyday realities across many parts of the country.

“Anybody who says there is no extreme hunger and poverty in the country today is carrying the curse of Nigerians on his head. Nigerians are dying every day from hunger and hardship,” he stated.

He further urged Bwala and Onanuga to show greater respect for the Christian faith and the Catholic Church, warning that persistent attacks on prominent Christian leaders could further widen the trust deficit between the government and many Christian faithful.

The APC chieftain insisted that anyone claiming there was no widespread hardship in Nigeria was detached from the realities facing ordinary citizens, stressing that religious leaders had a duty to speak for the voiceless and hold leaders accountable.

He also challenged the presidential aides to tour states such as Borno and Niger to witness firsthand the impact of insecurity, displacement and economic hardship on citizens, instead of dismissing the concerns expressed by the bishops.