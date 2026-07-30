English FA Introduces Minimum 10-match Ban For Discrimination Offences

The English Football Association has introduced tougher punishments for discriminatory offences, with players found guilty set to receive a minimum 10-match suspension from the start of the new season.

The revised disciplinary measures apply to breaches of FA Rule E3.2, which covers misconduct involving references to ethnic origin, colour, race, nationality, religion, sex, gender, gender reassignment, sexual orientation or disability. The tougher sanctions will also apply to managers and individuals in the technical area.

Previously, punishments for aggravated breaches ranged from six to 12 matches. Under the updated regulations, 10 matches will now serve as the standard minimum suspension.

The FA said the changes form part of its commitment to creating a game free from discrimination.

“While significant progress has been made in recent years, discriminatory conduct continues to be a challenge across the game,” an FA statement read.

“Enhanced measured are necessary to tackle this abhorrent conduct.”

The governing body also confirmed that regulatory commissions will have the power to impose bans longer than 10 matches where there are significant aggravating factors.

A reduced suspension of at least six matches may still be handed down if there are mitigating circumstances or if an individual admits the offence at the earliest opportunity. However, six matches will no longer be the standard minimum sanction.

The FA added that repeat offenders found guilty of two or more aggravated breaches on separate occasions could face suspensions exceeding 12 matches. In particularly serious cases, time-based bans of any length may also be imposed as the governing body steps up its fight against discrimination in football.