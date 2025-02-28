Ramadan: English FA Permits Muslim Players To Break Fast During FA Cup Matches

FA Cup matches scheduled during the holy month of Ramadan will incorporate brief pauses to accommodate Muslim players observing the fast.

The Ramadan, a significant period in the Islamic calendar is set to commence this weekend, coinciding with a couple of key FA Cup matches: Manchester City’s face-off against Plymouth on Saturday and Manchester United’s encounter with Fulham the following day.

During Ramadan, Muslims around the globe engage in fasting, which entails refraining from all food and drink from dawn until sunset.

In light of this, the Football Association has guided their fifth-round fact sheet, stating, “Players observing Ramadan will be permitted a short pause in play to break their fast.”

This pause will be carefully timed, with an agreement reached on when it will occur, ensuring it is not mistaken for a team drinks break or a tactical interruption.

Specifically, Manchester City’s match is set to kick off at 17:45 GMT, with sunset occurring just two minutes later at 17:47. Meanwhile, Manchester United’s match will begin at 16:30 the following day, with sunset at 17:49.

Notable Muslim players expected to take the field include Manchester City’s Omar Marmoush and Abdukodir Khuzanov, along with United’s Noussair Mazraoui and Fulham’s Adama Traore. Additionally, Plymouth’s manager, Miron Muslic, also identifies as Muslim.

In previous years, the Premier League has similarly permitted pauses during Ramadan for players to break their fast, often during natural interruptions in the game, such as a goal kick or a throw-in, ensuring that players can uphold their religious practices while participating in the sport they love.

This year, Ramadan is anticipated to run from March 1 to March 30, with a formal announcement expected later on Friday to confirm the start of this important observance.

Looking ahead, the quarter-finals of the FA Cup are scheduled for the weekend of March 29 and 30, promising exciting matches on the horizon.