Southampton Boss Tonda Eckert Escapes Ban Over Spygate Scandal

Southampton manager Tonda Eckert will remain in charge after the Football Association (FA) handed him a suspended six-week ban for his role in the club’s spying scandal.

An independent FA regulatory commission imposed the ban on the German manager but suspended it until the end of next season. Eckert must also pay a £28,000 fine and has received a reprimand.

The FA had proposed a three-month ban after charging Eckert with misconduct in July. However, the commission reduced the punishment after considering “considerable mitigation in this matter, most particularly around the genuine contrition”.

Eckert’s six-week ban will only take effect if he is involved in another spying incident before the end of next season. He was sanctioned for three breaches of FA Rule E3.1.

Southampton admitted in May to spying on training sessions involving Oxford United, Ipswich Town and Middlesbrough before their Championship play-off semi-final. The club were expelled from the play-offs and received a four-point deduction for this season.

An independent English Football League disciplinary commission previously ruled that the spying had been authorised by Eckert and described it as a “contrived and determined plan from the top down”.

The commission also criticised Southampton for using junior staff to conduct the surveillance “at the direction of senior personnel”. An arbitration panel found that a junior analyst intern had felt under “extreme pressure”.

Eckert apologised publicly in June, saying he was unaware that the practice was prohibited and insisting it had not influenced his team’s performances.

He told BBC Sport last month: “It’s been a big, big punishment. Absolutely unheard of in the history of sports.

“I’ve asked for forgiveness for what I’ve done. I’ve apologised publicly.”

Eckert, 33, became Southampton’s permanent manager in December 2025 after initially taking interim charge while the club were 21st in the Championship. He guided Saints to fourth place last season.

Southampton are currently 13th in the Championship with four wins from eight matches and face local rivals Portsmouth this weekend.

The club argued that it had already suffered sufficiently as a result of the scandal.

The case has drawn comparisons with Leeds United’s spying scandal in 2019, when the EFL fined the club £200,000 after Marcelo Bielsa’s side were found to have watched Derby County’s training session. Bielsa was not charged by the FA.

More recently, FIFA banned former Canada women’s head coach Bev Priestman from all football activity for one year after a spying incident involving New Zealand at the 2024 Olympics.