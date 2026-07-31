Mykhailo Mudryk Cleared To Return As Chelsea Winger Resolves FA Doping Case

Chelsea winger Mykhailo Mudryk is free to resume his career immediately after reaching an agreement with the Football Association over his long-running doping case.

Naija News reports that the Ukraine international has not featured in a competitive match since November 2024 after being provisionally suspended following an adverse finding for the banned substance meldonium. The FA later handed the 25-year-old a four-year ban, but Mudryk challenged the decision at the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

The FA confirmed on Friday that the disciplinary proceedings had now been resolved after Mudryk accepted a breach of anti-doping rules and agreed to a suspension equivalent to the period he had already served. That means he is eligible to return to competition with immediate effect.

In a statement, Mudryk said he was relieved to put the ordeal behind him after what he described as the toughest spell of his career.

He said: “As I have always maintained from the outset of this case, I have never knowingly or intentionally taken any banned substance.”

Chelsea welcomed the outcome and said the club is eager to support the winger’s return.

The Blues said they are looking forward to helping Mudryk “return to full fitness, back into the squad and back onto the pitch”. He is also expected to link up with the club during their pre-season tour.

Mudryk also expressed “deep gratitude” to everyone at Chelsea and said he is excited about the “next chapter” of his career.

The FA had kept details of the case confidential under its anti-doping programme until Friday’s announcement. It revealed that Mudryk returned an adverse finding for meldonium during an out-of-competition test while on international duty with Ukraine in October 2024.

According to the FA, he was formally charged in June 2025 before receiving a four-year suspension in January. The ban only became public in April after he appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

The governing body said the sample contained “a low concentration” of meldonium, a prohibited cardiovascular medication that can improve respiratory capacity and stamina.

The FA also disclosed that the World Anti-Doping Agency has since updated its technical guidance on meldonium testing.

While those changes are not retrospective, the FA said that if Mudryk’s sample had been tested under the current standards, “the concentration of meldonium in the sample would not have been reported” and no adverse finding would have been recorded.