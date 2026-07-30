Chelsea Complete Signing Of Maxence Lacroix From Crystal Palace

Chelsea have completed the signing of France international Maxence Lacroix from Crystal Palace in a deal worth £52 million, with the centre back becoming the club’s latest addition ahead of the 2026/27 season.

Maxence Lacroix, 26, has signed a long-term contract until 2032 and will link up with Xabi Alonso’s squad before the new campaign. Lacroix is Chelsea’s third signing of the summer after Morgan Rogers and Marco Palestra, while previously agreed deals for Geovany Quenda and Emmanuel Emegha have also been finalised this month.

In a statement confirming the transfer, Chelsea said: “Chelsea is delighted to announce the signing of France international Maxence Lacroix from Crystal Palace.

“The 26-year-old defender has agreed a contract at Stamford Bridge until 2032 and will join up with his new Blues team-mates ahead of the 2026/27 campaign.

“Lacroix arrives at Chelsea with the reputation of being among European football’s most commanding centre-backs, as well as one of the fastest and best aerial defenders in the Premier League.”

Chelsea have moved swiftly to strengthen their defence after securing the French international, who impressed during his spell at Selhurst Park.

Lacroix made 98 appearances across two seasons for Palace after arriving from Bundesliga side Wolfsburg in 2024 for an initial £15.5m. He established himself as a key figure under Oliver Glasner and featured 55 times in all competitions last season.

His time at Palace coincided with the most successful period in the club’s history, helping the Eagles lift the UEFA Conference League, FA Cup and Community Shield.

Chelsea also highlighted the defender’s rise through the game.

“A product of Sochaux’s academy, Lacroix made 28 senior appearances for the French club’s first team before joining Wolfsburg in August 2020,” he said.

“He spent four years with the German side and made 130 appearances before his switch to south London.”

Strong displays in England and Europe earned Lacroix his first France call-up in March. He has since won seven caps and featured three times at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, including the third-place play-off against England, as Les Bleus finished fourth.

Chelsea added: “Lacroix’s performances in the Premier League and in Europe with Palace earned him international recognition in March, when he made his debut for France.

“He was then included in Les Bleus’ squad for the FIFA World Cup and made three appearances at the tournament as his country claimed a fourth-place finish.

“Welcome to Chelsea, Maxence!”