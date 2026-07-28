APC Chieftain, Vatsa, Blasts Muslim-Muslim Ticket, Vows Not To Back Down

Former Niger State Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism, Jonathan Vatsa, has vowed not to back down on his opposition to the Muslim-Muslim ticket.

Naija News reports that Vatsa made the declaration while addressing journalists in Minna.

He vowed that no amount of harassment, intimidation or blackmail would force him to stop.

He also commended Kaduna State Governor, Senator Uba Sani, for reportedly choosing a Christian as his running mate ahead of the 2027 governorship election.

Vatsa, an APC chieftain, said Governor Sani’s reported decision to pick a Christian from the Southern Kaduna Senatorial District as his deputy reflected political maturity, fairness and religious sensitivity.

Speaking to journalists in Minna, the former APC Publicity Secretary in Niger State said the governor had distinguished himself from his predecessor, Nasir El-Rufai, by embracing what he described as a “faith-balanced” ticket.

According to him, the decision would promote peaceful coexistence, strengthen political inclusion and reassure Christians in Kaduna State of their place in governance.

“I want to commend Governor Uba Sani for this singular gesture towards the Christian community in Kaduna State.

“He has distinguished himself from those who profess love for Christians publicly but sideline them when it comes to appointments and elective offices,” Vatsa said.

He urged Christians in Kaduna State to rally behind Governor Sani, insisting that the governor deserved their support for what he described as an inclusive approach to leadership.

Vatsa, however, reiterated his opposition to the Muslim-Muslim tickets adopted by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Niger State Governor Mohammed Umaru Bago, describing the arrangement as politically insensitive and unacceptable.

“I stand by my earlier condemnation of the same-faith ticket at the federal level and in Niger State. These decisions are politically insensitive and unacceptable,” he stressed.

Vatsa insisted that no amount of harassment, intimidation or blackmail would make him change his position, stressing that speaking against any form of marginalisation was a moral obligation.

“Even if you don’t like the messenger, you should take the message. You don’t go to church to sing choruses and dance with Christians, and when it comes to appointments or elective offices, you marginalise them,” he said.

Vatsa maintained that he would continue to speak out regardless of threats, adding that as a pioneer member of the APC who sacrificed for the party ahead of the 2015 elections, nobody could intimidate him.

“Anything anybody thinks he has acquired to harass and intimidate others is temporary because when the time comes, we shall all leave with empty hands,” he further added.