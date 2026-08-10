Muslim-Muslim Ticket: ‘This Is A Dangerous Slope’ – FFK Blasts Islamic Scholar Over ‘Leave Nigeria Threat’

Nigeria’s ambassador to South Africa, Femi Fani-Kayode, has expressed displeasure over the remark by an Islamic scholar, Sheikh Yahaya Jingir, that Nigeria is a Muslim country.

Naija News reports that in a viral video online, Sheikh Jingir, who was preaching to Muslims at an event, said: “If you don’t want to accept a Muslim-Muslim ticket, you should leave Nigeria because it belongs to us”.

Reacting via his 𝕏 handle on Sunday, Fani-Kayode rejected the claims, describing it as a highly provocative and dangerous slope to take.

He stated that Sheikh Jingir’s remark should be avoided, stressing that Nigeria is a secular and multi-religious state.

He further stated that the All Progressives Congress (APC) Muslim/Muslim ticket for 2027 is gaining acceptance because of the calibre, ability, sincerity of purpose, character, utility and electoral strength of President Bola Tinubu and Vice President Kashim Shettima, and their ability to deliver and not because they are Muslims.

He wrote, “Worse of all is the fact that it is highly provocative.

“Kindly take note that it is a very slippery and dangerous slope to take and is best avoided. Nigeria is NOT a Muslim country, and neither is she a Christian country.

“She is a SECULAR and MULTI-RELIGIOUS state comprising BOTH Christians and Muslims in equal numbers and that is our strength.

We are supporting a Muslim/Muslim ticket for 2027, as we did in 2023, only because of the calibre, ability, sincerity of purpose, character, utility and electoral strength of our Presidential and Vice Presidential candidates and their ability to deliver and not because they are Muslims.

“One day we may have a Christian/Christian ticket too because with God all things are possible.”