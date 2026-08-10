He Should Be Excused – Gumi Defends Jingir’s Muslim-Muslim Ticket Comment

Islamic cleric, Sheikh Ahmad Gumi, has stated that Sheikh Yahya Jingir should not be blamed for his controversial submission on the Muslim-Muslim presidential ticket.

Naija News reports that Jingir had recently praised President Bola Tinubu for adopting the Muslim-Muslim presidential ticket in the 2023 election and urged Muslims to continue supporting the arrangement ahead of 2027.

The cleric declared himself a staunch advocate of the ticket and called on his audience to support a Muslim-Muslim presidential ticket.

Sharing his thoughts on the development in a Facebook post, Gumi argued that Jingir should be “excused” for his position, arguing that the Plateau-based cleric operates in an environment where Muslims face what he described as excessive religious bigotry.

“Sheik Jingir should be excused for his extreme view in politics, he dwells in the eye of the storm of excessive bigotry against Islam,” Gumi wrote.

He maintained that religious sentiments were not exclusive to one side of the political divide, noting that opposition politicians also exploit religion to secure votes.

“Just recently, a mere Muslim VC in Plateau State is stirring controversy. On the other hand, the opposition is not also free from using religion to garner votes,” he said.

Gumi urged politicians and religious leaders to keep religion out of what he described as Nigeria’s “dirty politics.”

“In a multi-religious entity, religion should not be dragged into the quagmire of dirty politics,” he added.