Muslim-Muslim Ticket: Better To Eat Grass Under Muslim Leader Than Chicken Under An Infidel – Islamic Cleric Says

An Islamic scholar and cleric, Malam Abdulrahaman Nuhu Almaliky, has defended the Muslim-Muslim ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the 2027 general election.

Almaliky, a member of the leadership of Jama’atu Izalatil Bid’ah Wa Iqamatis Sunnah, headquartered in Jos, Plateau State, defended the Muslim-Muslim leadership of the current administration.

Naija News reports that the Islamic scholar was responding to a controversial sermon by his ally Sheikh Sani Yahaya Jingir, who had described Christians as “infidels.”

Jingir called on Muslims to support Muslim-Muslim political tickets, while urging his followers to obtain their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) ahead of future elections.

“I am aware that the infidels are embittered by this word. However, are there no Christians alike? Are there no Jews? Are there no traditionalists? Have I done anything wrong by merely campaigning for a Muslim-Muslim ticket?” he said.

“Have I stopped the Christians from their own slogans? Have I stopped traditionalists from a similar campaign?”

The cleric reiterated his position, saying: “But as a Muslim, I repeat it, Muslim-Muslim! No going back on this.”

Adding his voice to the controversial topic, Almaliky said he would rather endure hardship under a Muslim leader than enjoy material comfort under a non-Muslim leader.

He said: “For me, having a Muslim as leader while I eat grass is better than having an infidel as leader while I eat chicken every day.”

According to Sahara Reporters, the cleric said Muslim in leadership positions will help conceal or prevent certain matters that could be harmful to the religion, adding “It is written in one of the books, because an infidel will harm my religion. The fact that you are being governed under a Muslim-Muslim arrangement is beneficial. Ninety per cent of things are covered, while only 10 per cent are revealed, all for our good.”

He added: “This is something your minds have not considered. People will say we are working for someone, but who is that person? We are not campaigning for Tinubu; we are campaigning for Islam.”

Defending the present administration, the cleric argued that some people complaining about suffering were themselves involved in conduct prohibited by Islam, including mistreating their parents and engaging in same-sex relations.

“If you examine their lives, you will realise that some of them are better off through their work, if Allah judges them accordingly. Some mistreat their mothers and still complain about suffering, while others engage in acts prohibited by Islam,” he said.