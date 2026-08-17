Ministers, Governors, Lawmakers You Rely On Are Not Working In Your Best Interest – Jonathan Vatsa Warns Tinubu

A former Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism, Jonathan Vatsa, has advised President Bola Tinubu to connect directly with Nigerians ahead of the 2027 presidential election.

He warned the president that relying on governors and political stakeholders would not guarantee his victory in 2027.

Naija News reports that Vatsa gave the warning while addressing journalists in Minna on Monday.

He argued that the outcome of the Osun election has shown that many political leaders can no longer guarantee votes for the ruling party.

“For the number of APC governors that gathered in Osun, and for them to come back empty-handed, it is an indication that they have lost the confidence of the people,” Vatsa said.

He blamed Nigerians anger on economic hardship, arguing that increased revenues following the removal of the fuel subsidy had not translated into meaningful relief for ordinary Nigerians.

“The entire fuel subsidy money is being shared to the governors who are doing little or nothing with it, and unfortunately Nigerians are putting the blame of the current hardship on the doorstep of President Tinubu,” he said.

Vatsa maintained that Nigerians were more interested in improvement in their lives rather than big names and elite endorsements.

What the people want now is food on their table, jobs for their children, security in their communities, and visible impact from government in their daily lives,” Vatsa added.

The APC chieftain also blamed internal divisions within the ruling party for its poor performance in Osun, warning that similar opposition within the party could affect the 2027 general elections.

“There are so many oppositions within the party, and this will also play out in the general elections in 2027,” he said.

Vatsa further cautioned Tinubu against depending on ministers, lawmakers and governors whom he said had lost the confidence of their constituents.

“Many of the elites he is relying on, including ministers, lawmakers and governors, are not working in his best interest,” he noted.