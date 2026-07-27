Reckless And Irresponsible – Dalung Blasts Mutfwang For Apologising To Igbos

A former Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Solomon Dalung, has berated the governor of Plateau State, Caleb Mutfwang, over his apology to the Igbos.

Naija News understands that Mutfwang had, during an interactive meeting with Igbo leaders from the 17 local government areas of Plateau State in Jos, apologised for the role played by Plateau people during the 1967–1970 civil war, saying they were “deceived” into participating in the conflict.

“I apologise to the Igbos so that we can put the past behind us and continue to foster unity. We have become one family because our people were deceived into going to war, and we regret it. We must close that chapter and move forward,” the governor said, while urging stronger ties between Plateau and the Igbo community.

However, speaking via his Facebook account, Dalung argued that the governor lacked the moral and constitutional authority to apologise on behalf of the people of Plateau.

He rejected the governor’s position, maintaining that Mutfwang could not unilaterally apologise for historical events involving Plateau people.

He said the governor’s remarks did not reflect the collective position of the people of the state.

“I have read on several social media platforms a statement purportedly credited to the Governor of Plateau State, Barrister Caleb Mutfwang, in which he reportedly apologised while addressing the Igbo community in Plateau State. According to the statement, the governor claimed that Plateau people were cajoled into fighting during the Nigerian Civil War. That assertion is completely bereft of historical context.

“I am therefore giving Governor Mutfwang 72 hours to retract that statement and apologise to the people of Plateau State for embarking on such a reckless and irresponsible historical revision. This issue is personal to me. I lost two uncles during the civil war. They were the ones sponsoring my education. Their deaths significantly affected my educational progress. I cannot remain silent while someone suggests that my late uncles went to war because they were cajoled,” he added.