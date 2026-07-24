Trump: ‘The Lobbying Of Tinubu In Washington Has Now Paid Off’ – Former Minister, Dalung

Chieftain of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Solomon Dalung, has alleged that the positive remarks from United States President, Donald Trump, followed an intensive lobbying effort by President Bola Tinubu.

Naija News reports that Dalung, speaking during an interview with Trust TV on Thursday, criticised Trump’s comments regarding Tinubu’s handling of security, arguing that the commendation does not reflect the realities of persistent killings and kidnappings across Nigeria.

Dalung described Trump’s letter of praise as deceitful, insisting that insecurity remains widespread, particularly in northern Nigeria.

He said, “Since that statement, I had been expecting a report, and it is only now that we got the report. The lobbying of President Tinubu in Washington has now paid off.

“To all intents and purposes, the report is just deceit because the obvious realities on the ground are different. The killings of people continue across the country, especially in the northern states. None of these states has seen the violence abate.

“I think the Americans are trying to distract attention because they are fighting so many battles. They are in the Middle East, so they need to ease their participation in Nigeria and concentrate elsewhere.”

The former Minister of Youth and Sports Development also argued that foreign support had not produced tangible improvements in Nigeria’s security landscape, citing the recent killings of farmers in Zamfara State.

He stated, “Since the Americans came, the terrorists, bandits and kidnappers have continued attacking, killing and kidnapping with impunity. There is no single achievement they can point to.

“Those who killed the farmers in Zamfara are Muslims, and they killed their fellow Muslims. Though you have violence affecting Christians in some places and Muslims in others.”

Dalung further alleged that Nigeria’s political class was failing to address insecurity adequately ahead of the 2027 general elections.

He added, “For me, it is a genocide against the poor and a conspiracy of the political class in order to promote their political ambitions in 2027.”