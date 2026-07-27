Peter Obi: Massage Therapist – Bwala Blasts TV Interviewer

Special Adviser on Policy Communication to President Bola Tinubu, Daniel Bwala, has accused popular Channels TV host Seun Okinbaloye of being biased while interviewing politicians.

Naija News recalls that Bwala and Okinbaloye had recently clashed during an interview when the TV host questioned the presidential aide about comments he made against Tinubu before joining the administration.

Seun also hosted the presidential candidate of the Nigerian Democratic Congress (NDC), Peter Obi, where the latter addressed some key national issues, especially wrong policies of the Tinubu-led administration.

Reacting to the interview, Bwala accused Okinbaloye of playing “double standard”, stating that the interviewer suddenly became “a massage therapist”.

Speaking via his 𝕏 handle, he wrote, “Again as predictable, the interviewer with double standards turned up as a massage therapist, no balls, no grit, no creativity, no data, and no click bait, yet the interviewee sounded boring with no substance.

“A thousand media surrogates cannot market him. If e didn’t Dey e didn’t Dey.”

Meanwhile, Bwala has described the opposition as jobless.

Naija News reports that Bwala made the remark while featuring on Channels Television’s Politics Today.

He was reacting to the United States (US) President, Donald Trump’s letter to President Bola Tinubu.

In the letter, Trump had lauded Tinubu for his decisive leadership in tackling terrorism and insecurity in Nigeria, particularly attacks on Christian communities.

According to a statement issued on Wednesday by the President’s Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, Trump conveyed the commendation in a letter dated July 6, 2026.

Speaking on the development, Bwala said, “The opposition is jobless, allow the opposition to keep lazying about, Nigerians want to hear what is happening to their lives.”

Bwala insisted that Nigerians currently want to know Tinubu’s strides in the areas of economy and security.

“Nigerians want to know what is happening with their economy, their education, and most importantly with security, and we have made substantial progress,” he said.

The presidential aide also maintained that Tinubu made history in collaboration with the US government.

“First time in Nigeria’s history where the leadership of Tinubu brought about a very strong collaboration.

“The letter was written by the US government applauding the President of Nigeria for deeper cooperation, but unfortunately we are not discussing it in the media. Today, is it fair to Nigerians?

“Is it fair to Nigerians who want to know that this country has experienced progress to the point where our collaboration is yielding results?” he added.