‘Atiku Will Definitely Lose 2027 Election, Peter Obi-Kwankwaso Have 70 Percent Chances’ – Babachir Lawal

Former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Babachir Lawal, has predicted that the 2027 presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Atiku Abubakar, will lose the 2027 general elections.

Naija News reports that Babachir Lawal made this known during an interview on Symfoni TV.

According to Babachir Lawal, while the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, and his running mate, Rabi’u Kwankwaso, have a 70 per cent chance of victory, President Bola Tinubu has a 50 per cent chance.

He said, “Atiku Abubakar will definitely lose the 2027 election. I pray he loses. I’m not the only who wants this but he will surely lose.

“Peter Obi and Rabi’u Kwankwaso, I’m pairing them, have a 70% chance on my own scale. Peter Obi always tries to do what is right. President Bola Tinubu has 50%.”

In other news, Babachir Lawal recently addressed a document linking the SGF’s office to the disputed Presidential Foreign Intervention Promotion Council (PFIPC).

Recall that the documents have emerged indicating that the Office of the SGF approved the self-styled Director-General of the PFIPC, Adeniyi Adeyemi, to attend the Canada-Africa Fintech Summit in August 2025.

Speaking on the development during an appearance on Arise News, Lawal stated that such correspondence should never have been processed if the agency lacked legal approval.

He argued that if an agency did not officially exist, the SGF’s office would have identified that before forwarding any request.

“It should not have arisen in the first place if it is not a legally approved agency. It should not exist. And the SGF would know that if it doesn’t exist on any basis, why is he forwarding a request? If it doesn’t exist, such will not happen in our time,” he insisted.

Arguing that while the President’s spokesperson may issue official statements on behalf of the administration, Lawal maintained that any correspondence from a federal agency passing through the Office of the SGF should first undergo due diligence to verify the agency’s legal status before it is forwarded.