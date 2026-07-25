Tension As Scores Feared Dead, 30 Missing In Fresh Benue Attack

Several persons are feared dead, while about 30 others have been declared missing following a fresh attack by suspected armed herdsmen in Ohimini Local Government Area of Benue State.

Naija News learnt that the attackers had earlier invaded Ochobo community, where two persons were reportedly killed.

The suspected attackers later attempted to invade Agadagba community but were reportedly repelled by residents.

However, the gunmen returned to the community on Saturday evening and opened fire on residents.

Several people were reportedly killed in the attack, while about 30 others have remained unaccounted for.

A resident, who spoke to Daily Post from a hiding place, said the attackers stormed the community unexpectedly, forcing residents to flee into nearby bushes.

The resident said the attackers opened fire indiscriminately, leaving several people dead and forcing others to escape for safety.

“They came shooting sporadically. Many people were killed, while several others escaped into the bush. As I speak with you, about 30 people are still missing, and we don’t know whether they are alive or dead,” the source said.

Meanwhile, suspected bandits have abducted the Chairman of Bungudu Local Government Area of Zamfara State, Nura Umar Bungudu, after attacking his residence in Bungudu town.

The assailants were said to have invaded the town on Thursday night and moved directly to the chairman’s residence in the Zango area, less than 20 kilometres from Gusau, the state capital.

A resident, who spoke with Daily Trust on condition of anonymity, said the attackers engaged security personnel stationed at the residence and killed two police officers and two vigilantes before taking the council chairman and members of his family away.

“They killed two policemen and two vigilantes, including one volunteer vigilante who had been actively helping to protect the town from bandit attacks,” the source said.

The resident said security operatives guarding the chairman’s residence attempted to repel the attack but were overwhelmed by the superior firepower of the gunmen.

“The bandits came into the town determined to carry out their mission. The chairman’s security team put up resistance, but they were outgunned,” he said.

According to the source, the attackers initially abducted Bungudu alongside his wife and children.

Security operatives who responded to the incident later pursued the gunmen and reportedly rescued four or five of the children.