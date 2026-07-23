2027: There Is Nothing Exciting From Opposition Parties – Fashola

Former Governor of Lagos State, Babatunde Fashola, has declared that opposition parties in the country have not been able to present any credible alternative going into 2027.

According to him, the opposition parties are simply focused on removing President Bola Tinubu but have failed to convince Nigerians on what they will do better.

Naija News reports that the former Minister of Works made the submission on Wednesday during an interview with TVC.

He stated that the 2027 elections should be “a clash of ideas” rather than a contest driven by personalities.

According to him, the opposition has so far failed to offer fresh policy proposals capable of convincing Nigerians that it has a better approach to governance.

“There is nothing exciting from the other side (opposition) other than those who want a change of government just wanting the president to go, but to what? What are you giving us instead?” he said.

Fashola said he would have appreciated a situation where opposition parties are able to present their ideas and plans to Nigerians so the citizens can evaluate and decide who they want to lead them based on the submissions.

He argued that citizens should know where their elected representatives stand on key national issues such as taxation, security, infrastructure development and economic growth.

Reflecting on his public service career, he said the greatest honour of his life had been the opportunity to serve both Lagos State and Nigeria.