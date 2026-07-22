‘I Have Tinubu’s Ears, Can’t Speak To Him On TV’ – Fashola

Former governor of Lagos State, Babatunde Fashola, has explained that he has President Bola Tinubu’s ear and is open to seeing and advising him on any issue.

Naija News reports that Fashola made this known during an interview on TVC programme, ‘Beyond The Headlines’.

The former Minister of Works declared that he cannot advise President Tinubu on national television and had no intention to do so.

He said, “I don’t speak to President Tinubu from the television. I have his ears, and when I need to see him, I have advised him on a few things, and I think we must keep that channel open.

“It’s not my intention to advise him on television, you can’t be shouting at somebody whose ears you have.”

Meanwhile, a former Special Assistant to former Lagos State Governor and current President, Bola Tinubu, Dapo Thomas, has alleged that Tinubu initially withdrew his support for Fashola’s second term.

Thomas claimed that the relationship between Tinubu and Fashola deteriorated shortly after Fashola assumed office in 2007, with disagreements over loyalty, succession politics and the control of Lagos’ political structure.

He explained that Tinubu withdrew his support over what he described as the governor’s attempts to build an independent political structure separate from his mentor.

Thomas, now a Professor of History at Lagos State University, made the revelation in excerpts from his autobiography, Lagos Boy and Lagos Politics, scheduled for launch on July 9, 2026.

The former aide alleged that after securing his first term, Fashola gradually distanced himself from Tinubu and began consolidating his own political camp.