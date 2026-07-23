Manchester City Confirm Elliot Anderson Signing

Manchester City have confirmed the signing of Elliot Anderson from Nottingham Forest, with the England midfielder putting pen to paper on a five-year contract that will keep him at the Etihad Stadium until June 2031.

Elliot Anderson, 23, arrives after City agreed a club-record fee for the midfielder, surpassing the amount paid for Jack Grealish in 2021. Although the transfer was initially set to become the biggest in British football history, it was later overtaken by Morgan Rogers’ £117 million move from Aston Villa to Chelsea.

Anderson admitted he needed little convincing once City’s interest became clear.

“As soon as I knew [City] wanted me, I was absolutely determined to make this move happen,” Anderson said.

“You want to test yourself at the highest level. Being at City means I have that opportunity.

“As soon as I arrive in Manchester after a break, I will be doing everything I can to establish myself in the City team.”

The midfielder joined Nottingham Forest from Newcastle United in 2024 for £35 million and quickly became a key figure at the City Ground. He played a leading role as Forest secured a seventh-place Premier League finish and qualified for European football for the first time in three decades.

Last season, Anderson helped Forest reach the Europa League semi-finals and finished the Premier League campaign as the division’s leader for touches and duels won. He also featured in every match for England at the World Cup under Thomas Tuchel.

Negotiations over his transfer continued throughout the tournament before City and Forest reached an agreement on the eve of England’s Group L fixture against Panama.

Anderson now joins a Manchester City side managed by Enzo Maresca, who took charge in June following Pep Guardiola’s departure after a decade at the club.

“They’re winners, they’re relentless, and that’s the sort of team I want to be a part of, champions and people who win trophies,” Anderson said.

“Over the last 10, 12 years, they’ve dominated, so that’s why I wanted to join.”

City’s director of football, Hugo Viana, believes Anderson has all the attributes to develop into one of Europe’s finest midfielders.

“He offers energy, outstanding work rate and an exceptional range of passing. His improvement in recent years has been really impressive and underlines his desire to be the best player he can be,” Viana said.

“At just 23, there is plenty of opportunity for development over the coming years and we feel he can become a complete midfielder.”