Transfer Updates: Rashford, Camavinga, Diomandé, Alex Scott, Guimarães, Others

Tottenham Hotspur, Chelsea and Arsenal are all interested in signing Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford. The i reports the Red Devils are prepared to sell the 28-year-old in this summer transfer window but are reluctant to strengthen a Premier League rival after his loan spell at Barcelona ended without a permanent move. Rashford is also said to favour joining a Champions League club.

Manchester United are also exploring a move for Real Madrid midfielder Eduardo Camavinga. Nicolo Schira reports the Spanish giants are now willing to listen to offers for the 23-year-old France international as United continue their search for another marquee midfield signing following the arrivals of Andrey Santos and Youri Tielemans.

Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez has emerged as a transfer target for Juventus. The Telegraph reports the Serie A club are keen on the Argentina international, while Arsenal are monitoring Villa defender Ezri Konsa as they consider defensive reinforcements.

Nottingham Forest are closing in on Sporting CP defender Ousmane Diomandé. Fabrizio Romano reports transfer talks are at an advanced stage for the 22-year-old Ivory Coast international.

Juventus are also interested in West Ham centre-back Jean-Clair Todibo. La Gazzetta dello Sport claims the Italian giants have identified the French defender as a potential addition to their back line.

Manchester United remain keen to recruit a central midfielder but have cooled their interest in Brighton’s Carlos Baleba and Bournemouth’s Alex Scott. Teamtalk reports both players have become less attainable because of their hefty price tags.

Bournemouth, however, remain determined to keep Scott despite growing interest. The Telegraph says the England Under-21 midfielder has rejected a new contract, although the Cherries have no intention of selling him.

Chelsea have already seen a £64m bid for Scott rejected, according to the BBC. Bournemouth are reportedly holding out for around £80m, with Manchester United and Arsenal also monitoring the 22-year-old.

Ipswich Town have agreed a deal in principle to sign Celtic forward Daizen Maeda. Sky Sports reports the newly promoted Premier League club will pay an initial £8m, with a further £2m in add-ons, for the Japan international.

Manchester United youngster James Overy is attracting attention ahead of the new season. The Daily Mail reports Rangers and several Australian clubs are monitoring the 18-year-old full-back.

Manchester City have opened talks to sign Lille midfielder Ayyoub Bouaddi. Nicolo Schira reports personal terms have already been agreed with the 18-year-old Morocco international, although Lille are expected to demand around £85m.

Chelsea and Manchester United are both tracking Fenerbahce left-back Archie Brown. Teamtalk claims the England-born defender is viewed as a more affordable alternative to Newcastle United’s Lewis Hall.

Arsenal have opened direct talks with Newcastle United over Bruno Guimarães. The Sun reports the Brazil midfielder is keen on a move to the Emirates, although the Gunners’ proposed £60m offer falls well short of Newcastle’s valuation, which is closer to £100m.

Manchester City midfielder Rodri is pushing to join Real Madrid, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

Barcelona have made contact with the representatives of Athletic Club defender Aymeric Laporte, Sport reports.

Chelsea striker Nicolas Jackson is open to reuniting with Unai Emery at Aston Villa, according to the Daily Mail.

Arsenal winger Reiss Nelson is attracting transfer interest from Fulham, Valencia and Benfica as he enters the final year of his contract, the BBC reports.