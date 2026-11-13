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De Zerbi, Nicolas Jackson Win Premier League October Awards

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By Ernest Victor
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Coach Roberto De Zerbi and Nicolas Jackson with their Premier League awards.
Coach Roberto De Zerbi and Nicolas Jackson with their Premier League awards.

Key Takeaways

  • The Premier League named Tottenham manager Roberto De Zerbi and Aston Villa forward Nicolas Jackson its October Manager and Player of the Month on November 13.
  • De Zerbi guided Tottenham to three wins and a draw in October, collecting ten points after the club failed to win its opening five league matches.
  • Jackson scored four goals in four league appearances, becoming the first Aston Villa player to win the monthly award since Christian Benteke in April 2015.

Tottenham Hotspur manager Roberto De Zerbi and Aston Villa forward Nicolas Jackson have won the Premier League Manager and Player of the Month awards for October respectively.

The Premier League announced the winners earlier today, November 13, with De Zerbi receiving the managerial honour for the first time since taking charge of Tottenham.

The Italian guided Spurs to an unbeaten month, recording three wins and a draw to earn 10 points from a possible 12. The results marked a significant improvement for Tottenham, who had failed to win any of their opening five league matches.

Tottenham started October with a 1-1 draw against Manchester United at Old Trafford despite playing with 10 men. They followed it with a 3-1 win over Coventry City and a 2-0 victory against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

The win was only Tottenham’s second Premier League away victory against Chelsea in 36 years. De Zerbi’s men completed the month with another 2-0 win over Crystal Palace.

He became the first Tottenham manager to win the award since Ange Postecoglou, who claimed it three consecutive times between August and October 2023.

Meanwhile, Jackson claimed the Player of the Month award after scoring four goals in four Premier League appearances for Aston Villa.

The Senegal international became the first Villa player to win the award since Christian Benteke in April 2015. He is also the fourth Senegalese player to receive the honour, following Sadio Mane’s success in November 2019.

Jackson scored Villa’s equaliser in their 2-2 draw against Brentford before helping them secure a 1-0 away win over Newcastle United.

The 25-year-old then netted twice in a memorable 2-1 win over Manchester City before opening the scoring in a 1-1 draw against Fulham.

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Author:

Ernest Victor
Ernest Victor

Ernest Victor is a news writer at Naija News with over 12 years of experience in journalism, specialising in news reporting, writing and editing. He holds a Bachelor of Science (BSc) degree in Mass Communication from Kwara State University and a Master of Science (MSc) degree in the same field from the University of Lagos.
Before joining Naija News as a sports writer in 2021, Ernest worked with several digital and mainstream media organisations (Lagos Traffic Radio and Lasgidi FM), where he gained extensive experience in news presentation, interviewing, news gathering, storytelling and editorial production. You can reach him via Email: Ernestvictor@naijanews.com

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