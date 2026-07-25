De Zerbi Tells Unhappy Tottenham Players To Leave, Bergvall Exit Speculation Grows

Tottenham manager, Roberto De Zerbi has delivered a blunt message to any player uncertain about their future, insisting those who are not committed to the club should leave this summer.

The Italian coach made the remarks before Sunday’s pre-season friendly against Auckland FC in New Zealand, with uncertainty continuing to surround the future of Swedish midfielder Lucas Bergvall.

Nottingham Forest have already seen a £38 million bid for the 20-year-old rejected, but are expected to return with an improved offer worth around £45m.

“I was very clear at the start of my time in Tottenham. I said, who doesn’t want to stay in Tottenham? Who is not happy, is not proud to stay here, has to leave,” De Zerbi said.

“I want the players to be proud and happy to stay here, to go on the pitch in Tottenham Hotspur Stadium with big motivation. Because now in football, if you think also in the World Cup, the motivation makes the difference.

“The motivation is to be happy to stay in one team.”

Bergvall, who joined Spurs from Swedish side Djurgarden in 2024, struggled for regular football after De Zerbi’s arrival. He started the Italian’s first match in charge, a 1-0 defeat at Sunderland, before making just four substitute appearances for the rest of the campaign.

Competition in midfield has since intensified following the arrivals of Sandro Tonali from Newcastle United in a £100m deal and Mateus Fernandes from West Ham for £85m.

De Zerbi revealed he is yet to hold talks with Bergvall but expects a decision to be made soon.

“I have not spoken with Lucas yet,” he said. “I will in the next days, and we will make the best decision for the club, for Lucas, for me, for every one of us, without problems. Lucas is a big, big talent.

“There will be a big competition to play because, in the end, I think we will be two players for each position.

“If he wants to stay, I will be happy. Otherwise, we have to find a new solution with Johan Lange, with Vinai. It’s not my business after the decision to leave.”

Tottenham have also strengthened their defence with the signings of Jan Paul van Hecke, Andy Robertson and Marcos Senesi, but De Zerbi says further additions are still expected before the transfer window closes.

“First of all, I think it’s not finished yet, our transfer market window,” he said.

“We have to finish, we have to bring another couple of, maybe more, maybe not less, but a couple of players.”

Bergvall is part of Tottenham’s squad in New Zealand, although Mohammed Kudus and Dejan Kulusevski have remained in London as they continue their recoveries from long-term injuries.

“Kudus is very close. I think when we come back to London he will be available to start working with us,” De Zerbi said.

“It’s a great thing for us. Kudus is another important player.

“Kulusevski, we have to see in the next couple of weeks. He’s another important player. After one season, one complete season, without a game, we have to analyse better and better, don’t take risks, first of all for him and then for us.”

Meanwhile, attacking midfielder Xavi Simons opened up on the anterior cruciate ligament injury that ruled him out of the 2026 World Cup, describing the immediate aftermath as the toughest period of his career.

“The first four days were the worst days of my life,” Simons told Tottenham’s website.

“I couldn’t sleep, I didn’t eat for one week. I was in a lot of pain. I was vomiting and felt dizzy; it was everything. That pain, I don’t wish anyone to go through that pain.

“I don’t know what it’s like for other players, but for me, it was like my whole body was saying, ‘What happened?’

“This is what it is. I’m happy and in a good place now.”