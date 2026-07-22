Tension In Rivers As Gunmen Kill OSPAC Commander, Others

Gunmen suspected to be cultists have reportedly killed the Omoku Zonal Commander of the Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni Local Government Area Security Planning and Advisory Committee (OSPAC), Ozomela Stephen Nwaocha, and three women in Rivers State.

Naija News learnt that the assailants attacked the vigilante commander while he was relaxing with his sister and her friend near his residence.

The incident threw residents into panic as people reportedly fled their homes and business owners hurriedly closed their shops for fear of further attacks.

According to reports, the attack left Nwaocha and three women dead, while two other victims sustained gunshot injuries.

The victims were reportedly rushed to a hospital where they are currently receiving treatment.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack as of the time of filing this report.

According to Daily Trust, residents confirmed that the incident occurred on Monday evening along Oba Road in Omoku, Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni Local Government Area of the state.

The residents expressed concern that the killing could signal a return to the wave of violent attacks and indiscriminate killings that affected the area before the establishment of the local security outfit.

Some residents also said several OSPAC members had been killed in recent times, raising fears that the area could be returning to the period popularly referred to as the “Don Wanie” era.

The period was associated with widespread violence and cult-related activities in parts of the area.

Confirming the incident, the Public Relations Officer of OSPAC in Rivers State, Comrade Nkem Godknows, said the gunmen attacked the commander while he was sitting with his sister and her friend in his neighbourhood.

He said the attack occurred shortly after 5 pm.

“The incident happened a few minutes past 5 p.m. Our commander was with his sister and her friend, seated around his neighbourhood, when unknown gunmen approached and shot him dead.

“Three women died on the spot, while two other victims sustained gunshot wounds and are currently receiving treatment at the hospital. The police were immediately informed, and we reported the incident without delay,” Godknows said.

The OSPAC spokesman appealed to residents to remain calm and avoid actions that could further escalate tensions in the community.

Godknows urged residents of Omoku to continue with their normal activities, assuring them that security agencies would work to uncover those behind the attack.

“My appeal to the people of Omoku is to remain calm, be peaceful, and continue with their normal daily activities. Nobody should panic. By the grace of God, OSPAC, alongside other security agencies, will get to the root of this matter,” he said.

He also appealed to the Rivers State Government and well-meaning Nigerians to provide greater support for OSPAC members, who he said operate under difficult conditions.

According to him, many members of the local security outfit receive little or no financial support despite the risks involved in protecting their communities.

“I also appeal to the government and well-meaning individuals to come to the aid of OSPAC. We are not adequately taken care of. We are not paid, and we have no reliable source of income. We have little or no support or encouragement. I am calling on the general public to support OSPAC,” he said.

The Rivers State Police Command also confirmed the attack and condemned the killings.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, ASP Agabe Blessing Kaborlo, said the command was saddened by the incident, describing it as a disturbing development that had affected the relative peace in the state.

She assured residents that the police would work to identify and arrest those responsible for the attack.

“The Rivers State Command is saddened by this incident, which has disturbed the relative peace being enjoyed in the state. The command condemns this act in its entirety and reiterates that the perpetrators will be brought to justice,” she said.

Kaborlo appealed to members of the public who might have useful information about the attack to come forward and assist the police with their investigation.

“The Rivers State Police Command seeks tangible information from members of the public that will assist us in our investigation,” she added.