‘Ghost Of Your Sordid Past Haunts You’ – APC Fires Atiku Over Alleged ₦12.8 Trillion Hidden Under Tinubu’s Govt

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has slammed the 2027 presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Atiku Abubakar, over allegations of ₦12.8 trillion allocation allegedly hidden under President Bola Tinubu’s government.

Naija News reports that Atiku has claimed that the ₦12.8 trillion allocation was concealed under the Service-Wide Vote (SWV) in the country’s 2026 budget.

Atiku described the 2026 Federal Budget as the most brazen assault on transparency and fiscal responsibility in Nigeria’s democratic history, following what he called shocking revelations surrounding the Service-Wide Vote allocation.

However, reacting to the allegations, the National Publicity Secretary of the APC, Felix Morka, in a post via his 𝕏 handle on Wednesday, said a Service-Wide Vote is not a secret fund or an illegal slush account, as Atiku has baselessly and recklessly alleged.

Morka clarified that a Service-Wide Vote is a long-established and widely used budgetary mechanism designed to cater for government-wide obligations and unforeseen expenditures that arise after the annual budget has been passed.

The APC chieftain further berated Atiku over a lack of understanding of the Service-Wide Vote, adding that the former Vice President is only seeking to ascribe to others out of the overflowing store of misdeeds in his long and wasteful years in government.

The post read, “You would think that a former Vice President, a man with the longest-standing ambition to be Nigeria’s president, would understand the concept and instrument of a “Service-Wide Vote”, an elementary principle of public finance. A Service-Wide Vote is a long-established and widely used budgetary mechanism designed to cater for government-wide obligations and unforeseen expenditures that arise after the annual budget has been passed.

“Similar contingency arrangements exist in virtually all major economies and democracies of the world. A Service-Wide Vote is not a secret fund or an illegal slush account, as Atiku has baselessly and recklessly alleged.

The ghost of his sordid past haunts Atiku. Ironically, a man whose reputation as a public servant is mired in some of Nigeria’s darkest episodes of mindless corruption and profligacy attempts to smear a high-achieving administration and lecture Nigerians on matters of fiscal responsibility and budgetary transparency. Atiku is only seeking to ascribe to others out of the overflowing store of misdeeds in his long and wasteful years in government.”