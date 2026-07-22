PFIPC Scandal: Your Administration Is Trapped, Apologise And Resign – Atiku To Tinubu

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, has slammed the federal government over the controversies surrounding the Presidential Foreign Investment Promotion Council (PFIPC).

He questioned the conflicting accounts by the Office of the Accountant-General of the Federation (OAGF) and the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

Naija News reports that Atiku shared his reservations on Wednesday in a statement issued by his Senior Special Assistant on Public Communication, Phrank Shaibu.

He asserted that Tinubu is trapped, insisting that he should apologise to Nigerians and resign from his position.

Atiku said the testimony presented by the Central Bank before the House of Representatives fundamentally contradicts the narrative earlier advanced by the Office of the Accountant-General, plunging the Tinubu administration into one of the gravest credibility crises in Nigeria’s democratic history.

He said: “This is where the cover-up appears to begin. One institution denied authorising the opening of the PFIPC accounts and alleged forgery.

“Another, before the representatives of the Nigerian people, stated that the accounts were opened on the directive of the Accountant-General after due process was followed. Both accounts cannot be true.”

Atiku said one can only sympathise with President Tinubu.

According to him, “When two of your most sensitive financial and monetary authorities publicly contradict each other on the same transaction, no serious leader needs a clairvoyant to know that his administration is trapped in a web of deception and a profound crisis of credibility.

“The President cannot continue to watch from the sidelines while his government tears itself apart with conflicting narratives

“President Tinubu must answer a simple question: Which version does he believe, the Accountant-General’s or the Central Bank’s? If he believes neither, why has he not acted?

“Every day he delays ordering a truly independent investigation, he deepens public suspicion that preserving his administration’s image has taken precedence over establishing the truth.

“The continued silence of the Attorney-General of the Federation, the nation’s chief law officer, only compounds this credibility crisis and reinforces the perception that this administration is more interested in containing the political fallout than uncovering the truth.”

Atiku called on the National Assembly to immediately summon the Accountant-General of the Federation and the Governor of the Central Bank to appear together before its investigative committee under oath so Nigerians can finally hear one truthful account.

“The PFIPC scandal has ceased to be merely about disputed accounts. It has become a referendum on President Tinubu’s integrity and competence.

“If a single individual could allegedly orchestrate a scheme that has thrown two of Nigeria’s most critical financial and monetary authorities into public contradiction, Nigerians are entitled to ask how many other abuses may have escaped detection because of weak oversight and institutional failure.

“President Tinubu owes Nigerians an unreserved apology for presiding over this unprecedented collapse of public accountability.

“If he cannot immediately restore public confidence through a genuinely independent investigation and ensure that everyone responsible is held to account, then he has forfeited the moral authority to continue in office. The honourable course is simple: apologise to Nigerians and resign,” he said.