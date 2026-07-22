Air Force Tears Down Terrorists’ Hideout In Borno

The Air Component of Operation Hadin Kai has destroyed a suspected terrorist hideout in Borno State during a precision air strike, according to military sources.

The operation was reportedly carried out in the early hours of Monday, July 20, after intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance assets detected suspicious activities by suspected terrorists around KLA Balia in the Lake Chad region.

Naija News reports that the development was revealed in a report by a renowned security expert who monitors security operations in the North-East, Zagazola Makama.

According to the report, the air operation was launched following intelligence indicating the presence of suspected terrorists at the location.

The report said the Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance platform, codenamed GUARDIAN, began monitoring the area at about 5:35 am before the target was confirmed.

“According to the sources, the ISR platform, codenamed GUARDIAN, established overhead surveillance at about 5:35 a.m. before confirming the target,” Makama said.

He added that after the target was positively identified, the military aircraft carried out a precision strike on the suspected terrorist hideout.

“Following positive identification, the aircraft conducted a precision strike on the suspected terrorist hideout,” he said.

According to the report, an assessment carried out after the air strike indicated that the building had been completely destroyed.

“Battle Damage Assessment (BDA) conducted immediately after the strike indicated that the building was completely destroyed and engulfed in flames, with all suspected terrorists inside believed to have been neutralised,” Makama added.

The aircraft reportedly remained in the area for a short period after the strike to monitor the situation and assess the outcome of the operation.

It later returned to base after completing the mission.

Military sources reportedly said the air strike was part of ongoing air interdiction operations aimed at weakening terrorist groups operating in the North-East.

The sources said the operations were also designed to destroy terrorist infrastructure and limit the ability of insurgents to move freely across the region.